Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of The Western Union worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,634,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.