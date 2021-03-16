Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.02% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

