Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

