Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The ODP were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The ODP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

