Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 61,523 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

