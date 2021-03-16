Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX):

3/15/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Five Prime Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

