Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169,068 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 2,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,657. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.