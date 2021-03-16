Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 90,190 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

