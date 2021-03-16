Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 204,200 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,200 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of WSFS Financial worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

