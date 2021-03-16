Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,629 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics makes up about 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.33% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $27.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KE shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,121.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

