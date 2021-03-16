Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

