Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,086,000 after purchasing an additional 602,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

