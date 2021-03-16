Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 138,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,758. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 99.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 531,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 265,718 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

