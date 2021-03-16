Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

