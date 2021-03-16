WABnetwork Trading 84.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 74.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $15,233.10 and $2.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 84.8% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.