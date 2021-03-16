Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

VUZI traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 159,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,407. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $944.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

