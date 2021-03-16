Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,868. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $930.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Vuzix alerts:

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.