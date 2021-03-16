Vortiv Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:VOR)

Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 29.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13.
Vortiv Company Profile
