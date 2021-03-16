Vortiv Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:VOR)

Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 29.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13.

Vortiv Company Profile

Vortiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud and cloud security services in India. The company, through its interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited, installs and manages a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and bill payment systems on behalf of various banks.

