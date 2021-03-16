Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $8.92 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $76.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

