Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 136,672 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,672 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

