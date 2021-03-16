Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.