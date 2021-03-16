Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.82.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

