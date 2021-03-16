Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 198,425 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

