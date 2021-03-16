Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457,076 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.20% of FireEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 232,220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

