Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.08 ($2.27).

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 133.06 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a market cap of £35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

