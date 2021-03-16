VNT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 73.7% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $146,640.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00667162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035877 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.