Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.76

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.76 ($30.31) and traded as high as €27.77 ($32.67). Vivendi shares last traded at €27.66 ($32.54), with a volume of 1,146,352 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.57 ($37.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.76.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

