Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 80,879 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $715.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

