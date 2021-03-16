Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 7,861 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

