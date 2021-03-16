Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allakos by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $748,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $2,509,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

