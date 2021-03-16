Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,945,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,238 shares of company stock worth $17,750,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

