Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

