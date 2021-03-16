Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Urovant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UROV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $530.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

