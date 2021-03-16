Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 8,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.