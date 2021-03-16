Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Financial Analysis

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

This table compares Yatra Online and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $96.29 million 1.54 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,157.43 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -31.93

Yatra Online has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Risk & Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $31.22, suggesting a potential downside of 10.28%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Virgin Galactic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

