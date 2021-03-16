Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.00

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 62462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

