Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of VIPS opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $42.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 635,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.