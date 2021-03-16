Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.37.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.
Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.