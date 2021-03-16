Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

VCISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

