Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

