Vidya Trading Up 162.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Vidya has a market cap of $5.44 million and $2.24 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 162.4% against the US dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,454,253 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

