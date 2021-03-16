VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0017

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $2.57 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

