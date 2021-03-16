VICI Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 778% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

