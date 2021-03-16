Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Viant Technology stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

