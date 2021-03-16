Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

