Veriti Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.