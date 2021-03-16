Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

TTM stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

