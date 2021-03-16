Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

