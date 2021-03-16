Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TUP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59.
In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.
Tupperware Brands Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
