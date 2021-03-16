Veriti Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 247,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

LNN stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.