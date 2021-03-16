Veriti Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

