Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,327 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,742. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

